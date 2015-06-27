Kazakhstan makes tangle contribution to ensure global food security - President

MILAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated today in the opening ceremony of the National Day of Kazakhstan at EXPO 2015 in Milan, the Akorda's press service reports.

The Head of State stressed that the theme of the exhibition "Feeding the Planet. Energy for Life" is relevant, while addressing guests of the ceremony. "Ensuring food security has become of paramount importance amid challenges of the 21st century. To overcome this problem all countries in the world need to join their efforts," the Kazakh President noted. Nursultan Nazarbayev also drew attention of those present to the fact that Kazakhstan is already making its tangible contribution to ensure global food security. President Nazarbayev underscored that the exhibition in Milan is not only an effective dialogue platform on food security, but also a good opportunity to learn more about the traditions and culture of other countries. In conclusion, the Kazakh leader invited everyone to visit the upcoming EXPO 2017 event in Astana.