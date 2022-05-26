EN
    15:43, 26 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Malaysia discuss bilateral coop

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Kamarudin Jaffar, who arrived on a visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, interaction within the framework of international organizations. The parties «checked the clock» on the organization of mutual visits at the highest and high levels, bilateral political consultations and meetings of the Joint Trade and Economic Committee.

    Following the talks, the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries noted the achievements over 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, and also expressed their desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.


