TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:14, 19 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Malaysia discuss cooperation in digital technologies and communications

    Malaysia
    Photo: MFA RK

    In Cyberjaya, Kazakh ambassador to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbaev held a meeting with Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Mohamad Salim Bin Fateh Din, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of cooperation in the field of communications and digital technologies, as well as the current challenges in this industry. Special attention was paid to the issues of legislative regulation in the field of children and families’ rights, development of 5G infrastructure, successful experience of Kazakhstan in the field of digitalization and development of e-government.

    The Chairman of the Commission proposed to establish cooperation in the context of improving the quality of life of the population, taking into account the growing role of digital technologies.

