Kazakhstan, Malaysia discuss military-technical cooperation in Kuala Lumpur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 6, 2017 Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Minister of Defense of Malaysia Dato' Seri Hishamuddin Tun Hussein in Kuala Lumpur.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the military-technical sphere, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



The Ambassador briefed the Minister on the social-economic policy of Kazakhstan, development of defense industry since Kazakhstan gained independence, export opportunities including products produced by National Company «Kazakhstan Engineering».



Husein envisioned bright prospects for defense industry cooperation and invited Kazakh delegation to participate in the 14th Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition «LIMA 2017» to be held in Malaysia on March 21-25, 2017.



Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expand areas of cooperation between related government agencies and companies, as well as to consider the possibility of building a relevant legal framework.