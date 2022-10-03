Kazakhstan, Malaysia to resume direct flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a delegation of Kazakhstan led by Chairman of the Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev held talks with the aviation authorities of Malaysia, Kazinform reports.

The Malaysian delegation was headed by Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Datuk Captain Chester Voo and included representatives of the Malaysian Transport Ministry, leadership of Air Asia and Malaysia Airlines companies.

The sides discussed the issues of resumption of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil Aviation Committee was working on opening direct flights by Air Asia to Kazakhstan in 2019, but the work was suspended due to the quarantine restrictions.

The Kazakh side proposed to use the open skies regime introduced in Kazakhstan at the Presidential instruction.

According to the management of Air Asia low-cost airline company, the flights will be launched in 2023 from Kazakhstan to Kuala Lumpur with further flight to the third country (fifth freedom of the air).

The sides agreed on the visit of Chief Executive Officer of Air Asia Benyamin Ismail to Kazakhstan in the second half of October.