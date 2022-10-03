EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 03 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Malaysia to resume direct flights

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a delegation of Kazakhstan led by Chairman of the Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev held talks with the aviation authorities of Malaysia, Kazinform reports.

    The Malaysian delegation was headed by Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Datuk Captain Chester Voo and included representatives of the Malaysian Transport Ministry, leadership of Air Asia and Malaysia Airlines companies.

    The sides discussed the issues of resumption of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.

    Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil Aviation Committee was working on opening direct flights by Air Asia to Kazakhstan in 2019, but the work was suspended due to the quarantine restrictions.

    The Kazakh side proposed to use the open skies regime introduced in Kazakhstan at the Presidential instruction.

    According to the management of Air Asia low-cost airline company, the flights will be launched in 2023 from Kazakhstan to Kuala Lumpur with further flight to the third country (fifth freedom of the air).

    The sides agreed on the visit of Chief Executive Officer of Air Asia Benyamin Ismail to Kazakhstan in the second half of October.


    Tags:
    Tourism Kazakhstan Transport Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!