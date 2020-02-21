Kazakhstan manufactured foodstuffs worth 1.6trn tenge in 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Vice Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported on the situation with food stuffs production in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The government provides all-round support to the development of the country’s agrarian sector in order to boost production, increase yields and improve the quality of the products and ensure full capacity of the agricultural products processing enterprises,» Aidarbek Saparov said.

He added that in 2019, the country manufactured foodstuffs to the amount of 1.6trln tenge that is 99.7% against the same period in 2018.

He also said that the local akimats should ramp up the volumes of processed products manufacture.



