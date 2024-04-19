Kazakhstan manufactures over 30,000 vehicles in 3 mths of 2024

Kazakhstan produced 33,021 vehicles worth 420.9 billion tenge in Q1 of 2024, up 4% compared to the same period of last year (31,766 vehicles worth 368.8bn tenge), the Kazakhstan Automobile Union said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Automobile Union, the share of the automotive industry stands at 43%, with the car production making up the bulk – 30,696 units (+6.7 compared to January-March 2023). The number of trucks produced stood at 1,356 (-42.3%) and buses at 633 (+58.6%). In addition, 206 trailers and semi-trailers as well as 130 units of other special equipment were made.

During the said period, Kostanay (Allur) produced 20,772 vehicles (+13.5%), Almaty (Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan, Hyundai Trans Almaty) – 10,026 (-12.9%) cars and commercial vehicles, Semey (SemAZ, Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan) – 1,070 commercial vehicles (+12.6%), Karaganda region (QazTehna) – 335 vehicles (+34%), Kokshetau (KAMAZ-Engineering) – 247 commercial vehicles (-7.5%), and Uralsk (UralskAgroRemMash) – 23 vehicles.

The top five vehicle brands in terms of production volume included Hyundai (9,934 units), Chevrolet (7,249), Kia (6,278), Jac (4,273) and Jetour (2,779). As for models, Chevrolet Cobalt accounted for the bulk of the cars manufactured - 6,321. Coming in second is Hyundai Tucson with 5,928 cars of this model produced. Kia Sportage rounded out the top three car models in terms of production volume – 2,539 units. They are followed by Jetour X70 and Jac J7 car models with 2,406 and 2,273 units made, respectively.