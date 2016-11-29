EN
    19:35, 29 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan maps out new state program on counterterrorism

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a session dedicated to the issues of counter-terrorism and extremism at the Ukimet Uiy, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Attending the session were deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, heads of the Security Council of the Presidential Administration, the National Security Committee and relevant government bodies.

    The presentation of the concept of the draft State Program on counteraction to religious extremism and terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2017-2020 was held at the session.

    The concept of the State Program was developed to implement President Nursultan Nazarbayev's instructions given at the session of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan on September 9, 2016. It is called to ensure protection of interests of an individual, the society and the state from the threats of religious extremism and terrorism given the new challenges and risks.

