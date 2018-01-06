Kazakhstan marks 12th Anniversary of National Anthem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, January 6, Kazakhstan marks the 12th Anniversary of the new National Anthem of Kazakhstan Menіn Qazaqstanym. Zhumeken Nazhimedenov and Nursultan Nazarbayev wrote the lyrics to the anthem, and the music was composed by Shamshi Qaldayaqov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2006, President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the adoption of the new National Anthem. During a joint session of the Chambers of the Parliament on January 6, discussing the Draft Constitutional Law "On Introducing Amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Having the Force of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the National Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the MPs read out the Head of State's letter saying that the current anthem is not popular among Kazakhstanis, while the most popular song is Menіn Qazaqstanym. "The words of the anthem should clearly express the idea that the wealth of Kazakhstani land and nation opens up the way to a better future for our descendants," the President said in his letter.

In view of the fact that the song Menіn Qazaqstanym has long been recognized as the people's anthem of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to officially approve that status, slightly changing the lyrics. The changes were made personally by the President, and, therefore, the MPs decided that the authors of the new Anthem are Zhumeken Nazhimidenov and Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Everybody knows that the song Menіn Qazaqstanym, created by students of the Almaty Conservatory Qaldayaqov and Nazhimidenov in 1956, immediately became truly popular. It has been sung and is still sung by children, young people, and adults at all events and by families. Only 25 words were replaced, while the melody remained the same. Simple and, at the same time, heartfelt words and enlivening cheerful melody of the National Anthem wake high patriotic sentiments among Kazakhstanis.

The current National Anthem of Kazakhstan was first performed on January 11 at the Akorda Presidential Residence during the swearing-in ceremony of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the first listeners of the new musical symbol of our state were high-ranking representatives of 70 countries of the world invited to the ceremony.