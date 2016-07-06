Kazakhstan marks 18th birthday of its capital city Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan marks the Day of its Capital City Astana today, July 6.

"Celebration of the Capital Day is especially important and has a special meaning this year as it coincides with the year of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. The capital city reflects the life of the whole country, concentrating the best things every country has. The capital city is the backbone of every nation. Astana has become this type of the city for all Kazakhstanis. Establishment of the new capital city has become a golden page in the history of independence of our Motherland. Astana is the inspiring symbol of our unity, belief and unbelievable potential of our nation. Spirit of Astana binds together the centuries-long traditions, wisdom, past, present and future of Kazakhstan. Our capital city like a mirror reflects those dramatic changes that have happened in our country, its economy and society during the years of independence," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a reception dated to the Capital Day on Tuesday.



The Head of State traditionally gave start to celebration of the 18th Capital Day at the square of the ethno-memorial complex "Atameken" during a flag-raising ceremony on July 4.



"This year we celebrate the 18th birthday of Astana. It is the time when a lot has been done, but many things are ahead. Born during the years of independence, Astana is growing rapidly and is changing for the better. The city unites and inspires the entire country," the President stressed at the ceremony.



The Kazakh leader also announced that the 1millionth resident of Astana city was born on July 4, 2016.



Recall that the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a decision to transfer the capital city from Almaty to Akmola on July 6, 1994. The official transfer occurred on December 10, 1997. In accordance with the presidential decree as of May 6, 1998 Akmola was renamed into Astana. The new capital city was revealed to the world on June 10, 1998.