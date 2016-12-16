Kazakhstan marks 25 years of Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan marks its main national holiday - the Independence Day. According to the Law "On holidays", it is observed on the 16th and 17th of December.

On the 16th of December 1991 the Supreme Council adopted the Constitutional Law on independence proclaiming the Republic of Kazakhstan an independent and democratic state.



Kazakhstan voluntarily abandoned its nuclear arsenal and proclaimed itself the country free of nuclear weapons. Over these years the country has earned a remarkable standing in the international arena.



Next year Kazakhstan will host two big events - the International specialized exhibition "EXPO" and the 2017 Winter Universiade.



Festive celebrations will be held across Kazakhstan on the Independence Day. Grandiose fireworks in three locations in Astana will crown the festivities at 10:00 p.m. local time.



"It is quite symbolic that Kazakhstan was chosen as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council the year it marks 25 years of its independence. The Declaration of Independence adopted by the parliament has become an important political and legal document reflecting our great achievements and victories," President Nursultan Nazarbayev said earlier.