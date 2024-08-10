Kazakhstan marks Abai’s Day on August 10

The birthday of great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai has been observed in Kazakhstan on August 10 as an official holiday since 2020, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Abai is a Kazakh poet, composer, enlightener, thinker, public figure and founder of the Kazakh written literature.

This year marks the post’s 179 anniversary. The festive events started with flower-laying ceremonies in the regional centers. Readings and literary evenings are held across Kazakhstan.

The Abai state historical-cultural and literary-memorial museum reserve Zhidebai-Borili will hold various events, including a poetic contest.

The Abai Alemi exhibition will take place at the Turkistan Tarikhy Museum.

Challenges and Abai readings will are held as part of the national youth decade.

on August 9, flowers were laid at the monument of great Kazakh thinker and poet Abai to celebrate his 179th anniversary in Almaty.

Deputy mayor of Almaty Azamat Kaldybekov, deputy chairman of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan Kassymkhan Begmanov, Majilis deputies, general consul of China in Almaty Jiang Wei, writers, scientists, public figures, students attended the ceremony.

As stated there, the birthday of great poet Abai Kunanbaiuly is a particular day for the whole country.

General consul of China in Almaty Jiang Wei noted Abai is known not only in Kazakhstan but also worldwide. She reminded a monument honoring Abai was unveiled in Beijing.

Over 20 events will be held in Almaty to celebrate the Abai Day. The Abai Day is observed in Kazakhstan on August 10 according to the resolution of the Kazakh Government as of August 2020.

As earlier reported, in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, a new Scientific and Educational Center for Kazakh Language and Culture named after Abai has been inaugurated at the Kazan Federal University's Institute of Philology and Intercultural Communication.

Participants emphasized that the Abai Center aims to educate and promote the Kazakh language, strengthen cultural ties, and introduce the rich and authentic culture, traditions, and history of Kazakhstan. It seeks to showcase the nation's roots, current achievements, and future development prospects.

The center will facilitate the exchange of scientific publications and educational materials, as well as highlight the lives and accomplishments of students from Kazakhstan and Tatarstan within the framework of Kazakh-Russian cooperation. It will also host competitions, seminars, and round tables in the fields of culture and science.

Notably, “Book of Words,” a work by prominent Kazakh writer and poet Abai Kunanbayuly, and a Kazakh-Urdu-English phrasebook were presented on April 22 at the National Library of Pakistan.

“The Book of Words” by Abai Kunanbayuly is a fundamental work, consisting of 45 short parables and philosophical treatises touching on issues of national education, worldview, morality, law, and the history of the Kazakhs.

The book was translated into four official languages ​​of the provinces of Pakistan - Pashto, Punjabi, Sindi and Balochi.

Asif Iqbal Khan, the Director General of the National Library of Pakistan, stressed the role of literature as a unifying force among peoples, facilitating the transcending of borders and fostering mutual understanding between nations.

During his welcoming speech, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin discussed the influence and role of the legacy of the great Abai, emphasizing his contributions to literature and philosophical thought, with a special focus on the “Book of Words.”

On August 5, on the eve of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan, an international roundtable discussion on “Two Stars of the East: Abai and Navoi” was held at the Karaganda State University named after academician Buketov.

During the roundtable discussions, the participants discussed the multifaceted activities and lives of the two legendary poets and thinkers, quoted their unique works, and considered the role and significance of their creative and spiritual heritage in developing international cultural ties.