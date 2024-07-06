Kazakhstan marks Capital City Day

Today, on July 6, Kazakhstanis mark the Day of Capital City, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Day of Capital City is of important historic and cultural significance to the nation and is the symbol of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The holiday became national in 2009.

The Day of Capital City was established under the Kazakh law as of June 25, 2008, No.47-IV on introduction additions to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on holidays in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Majilis of the parliament.

Traditionally, during this day, a variety of cultural events, sports competitions, video and film shooting about the Kazakh capital take place, further strengthening the national unity, revival of the cultural heritage of the people of Kazakhstan.

The Theatrical Eurasia International Festival of Street Theatres is to run through July 7 in Astana as part of the Capital City Day celebration. The program includes performances of street theatres of Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland and Estonia.

At 11:00am today, a parade of the participants of the International Festival of Street Theatres is to take place, beginning on the City Square and concluding in the Central Park.

The city’s five districts are to hold summer festive concerts Astana – zhuregim, featuring domestic singers.

On July 6, at 8:00pm, a festive concert Astana – arman kala with the participation of the artisits of the Yrkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic is to take place at the amphitheater. Famed art figures and singers are to perform during the event.

The summer project Megeke street is set to be run for guests and residents of the city in the Central Park starting from 12:00pm on July 6, 7 and 8. The family vacation festival features master classes and an open-air cinema for citizens of all ages.

At 6 pm on July 6, an open air concert will be held in the territory of EXPO in Astana, which will end with a drone light show. The drone show, financed through sponsorship, will be held at around 10:15 (10:30)pm. The show includes 1,250 high-speed radio-controlled drones, 70 of which are pyrotechnic drones. All visual effects will be synchronized to music by Kazakh and foreign composers.

In addition, different sports are set to be held as part of the Capital Day celebrations, including the national qualifying tournament for the 5th World Nomad Games, equestrian competitions, republican Baige tournament Yeolrda Kubogy (Cup of the Capital), mass race, tournament among amateur tennis players.