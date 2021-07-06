Kazakhstan marks Capital City Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, on July 6, Kazakhstan marks the state holiday, the Capital City Day, Kazinform reports.

The Capital City Day was instituted by the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan №47-IV «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan» as of June 25, 2008 at the initiative of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. This holiday is of paramount historical importance for the people of Kazakhstan.

Prior to 2008, the holiday was marked on the 10th of June, the date when the Kazakh capital was officially presented to the world. On July 18, 2008 the Law «On holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan» was amended in a way to institute the new state holiday, the Capital City Day on July 6. Back in July 1994 President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested moving the Kazakh capital from Almaty to Akmola (presently – Nur-Sultan).

Unfortunately, given the epidemiological situation this year most festivities in Nur-Sultan will be held online.

Not just the Kazakh capital, all cities and regions of the country will celebrate the holiday online and offline. Traditional fireworks in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty have been canceled.