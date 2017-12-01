Kazakhstan marks Day of the First President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan traditionally marks the Day of the First President. This holiday holds a special place in the hearts of all Kazakhstanis. It not only celebrates Nursultan Nazarbayev's merits as the Leader of the Nation, it also reflects all achievements of sovereign Kazakhstan over a short period of its Independence.

The Day of the First President is commemorated on the exact day when Nursultan Nazarbayev was voted as the first President of Kazakhstan, the 1st of December 1991.



Election of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan determined the sustainable development of the country for the period to come. His wise, well-balanced political course consolidated the Kazakhstani society and turned its focus toward implementation of Kazakhstan's own model of development.



The holiday was instituted by a group of Kazakhstani senators through the Law "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan" adopted on December 14, 2011 and has been celebrated ever since.

Under Nursultan Nazarbayev's leadership Kazakhstan has overcome a lot of hardships on the path toward shaping up its statehood, strengthening unity and creating market economy.



It bears to remind that before Kazakhstan attained independence, Nursultan Nazarbayev demonstrated to the nation and the entire world his boldness and commitment by shutting down the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site on August 29, 1991.



His policy has always been focused on sustaining peace and reconciliation in the society. It has enabled our young country to avoid civil conflicts that have often occurred and still occur in former Soviet republics.



Thanks to the First President, Kazakhstan now has a unique model of national unity, inter-ethnic and inter-faith tolerance that serves as an example to other countries.