Kazakhstan marks domestic tourism growth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The number of domestic tourists surged by more than 50% representing 6.9 mln in 2021 which is 300,000 more as compared to the pre-pandemic levels,» Culture and Sports Minister of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev told the Government.

At the same time, international arrivals decreased last year due to the COVID-19 quarantine measures and closed borders.

The Minister noted that the number of the national parks' visitors also rose. The number of hotels grew there by 172 against 2020 to stand at 3,686. The most visitors were recorded in the Ile Alatau, Kolsay, and Charyn national parks. The number of domestic travelers visiting the Ile Alatau park climbed from 212,000 to 430,000.