Kazakhstan marks Health Worker Day
The Health Worker Day has been marked in our country on the third Sunday of June since 1998, as per a presidential decree.
324,000 health specialists are working today both in public and private healthcare institutions of Kazakhstan. 97,000 (30%) of them are doctors and 227,000 (70%) are nurses.
However, the country sees healthcare personnel shortage which increased twofold in years 2017-2021– from 10,000 to 23,000.
According to Minister of Healthcare, in 2022 the salaries of doctors have been raised by an average of 30%, and by 20% - for nursing staff. Next year the wages are set to be increased by 30% and 20%, respectively.
«The Health Worker Day is the day of great gratitude for your service. The work of health workers is very hard and responsible. You work seven days a week and on holidays. Today we are working together to solve one of the most difficult and important tasks - providing affordable, high-quality and effective medical care to people,» Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said at a ceremony of awarding the best health workers of the country held on June 17 in Nur-Sultan.