Kazakhstan marks International Children’s Day

By tradition, this day is celebrated on June 1 in a number of countries, including Kazakhstan. In the U.S. this day is marked on the second Sunday of June. All these dates have one thing in common - the desire to draw people’s attention to the problems that children face across the globe, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Children's Day was proclaimed in November 1949 in Paris, in accordance with the decision of the Congress of the Women’s International Democratic Federation. It was first celebrated in 1950. The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression (June 4), African Children's Day (June 16), and World Children's Day (November 20) are also dedicated to children. The Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted by the UN on November 20, 1989 and ratified by the USSR on July 13, 1990, remains major document of children’s rights protection at the international level.

In Kazakhstan, the International Children's Day is celebrated on June 1 with a variety of public events - concerts, children's drawing competitions, free distribution of ice cream and much more.

Authorities constantly take measures to form child-friendly environment in the country.

For instance, the Comprehensive Plan to protect children from violence, prevent suicide and ensure children’s rights and well-being for 2023–2025 is being implemented. DosbolLike national anti-bullying program has also been developed. Psychological support centers for children are operating in 14 regions. "111" unified hotline was launched for the protection of women’s and children’s rights . In April 2024, Kazakhstan criminalised domestic abuse law by toughening penalty for violence against women and children.

In addition, Kazakhstan has been successfuly implementing the project on introduction of mentoring institution that provides individual support and assistance to orphans and children without parental care. More than 300 people have already become mentors in 17 cities of the country.

Out of 21,387 orphans, 17,660 children are raised in Kazakhstani families. Every year, citizens of Kazakhstan adopt more than 1,000 orphans.

The institution of a regional ombudsman for children's rights is being introduced, with regional commissioners already working in 20 regions of the country since 2022.

In order to ensure safe and productive use of digital technologies, “Parental Control” and “CyberTumar” programs were introduced to protect children in the digital environment.

1.6 million children have been provided with free meal at schools in 2023-2024 academic year. Children’s nutrition standards have been revised in educational institutions.

On February 1, 2024, almost 7 million children of Kazakhstan, received their first payments ($100) under the National Fund for Children program.