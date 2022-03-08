Kazakhstan marks International Women’s Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan marks the International Women’s Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The International Women’s Day is marked annually on the 8th of March in a number of countries, including Kazakhstan. In line with the UN resolution, this is the International day for fight for women’s rights and international peace.

Today this holiday in Kazakhstan is considered the day of spring, women’s wisdom and beauty regardless of their status or age. Women make their daily contribution to the development of modern Kazakhstan.

As of the beginning of 2022 the number of women residing in Kazakhstan stands at 9.8 million, while males account for 9.3 million.

Earlier Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to women of Kazakhstan on their holiday, noting that this spring holiday is the symbol of beauty, kindness and love.

He also praised the role our women play in social and political life, as well as cultural and sports, healthcare and education sectors in Kazakhstan, adding that women deserve utmost respect for upbringing the upcoming generation.