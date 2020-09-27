Kazakhstan marks Labour Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Labour Day in Kazakhstan is observed on the last Sunday of September.

It is called to raise credibility of a workman in the society, to relive traditions of respect for vocational professions and actualize importance of working from a young age.

The Kazakh President decreed to establish the Labour Day in November 2013. Notably, the Yenbek ardageri, Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Eri (Hero of Labour) awards were established in Kazakhstan.