Kazakhstan marks Medical Worker’s Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstan marks the Medical Worker’s Day. It is observed annually on third Sunday in July. The holiday was established by the decree of the Kazakh President in 1998.

«Our medical workers here and now show high professionalism and patriotism, lofty sense of responsibility and duty, all the infectious diseases hospitals, provisional clinics, emergency call services, altogether all health facilities work hard in fighting against COVID-19. You rescue lives of all patients,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Biratnov said addressing medical workers.

The Minister expressed gratitude to all medical workers working at the frontline around the clock and holidays. He noted that Kazakhstani doctors are worthily coping with all hardships in this difficult time.

The Minister added that over the past years Kazakhstan’s medicine has drastically changed: medical sciences and information technologies are keep on developing, new high tech centers are being built. Notably, Kazakhstan built infectious diseases hospitals in the largest cities in just two weeks.

«Wish you success, confidence in future and wellbeing,» the Minister said in conclusion.