Kazakhstan marks Rescuer’s Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 19 the country’s rescuers mark their professional holiday, the emergency situations department reports.

The State Emergency Committee of Kazakhstan was established on October 19,1995 as a central and executive body to respond to natural and man-made emergency situations.

The Emergency Committee comprises firefighters, rescuers, pilots, doctors, phycologists and dog breeders. They are called to eliminate emergency situations, suppress fires, rescue people, animals. Over the period of 1995-2019 rescuers took part in 1mln 312 operations eliminating emergencies and extinguishing fires.

They rescued more than 362,000 people, evacuated about 315,000 and provided assistance to 52,000 injured. More than 60,000 fire responses are registered annually. Firefighters rescue above 10,000 people.

24 hours a day rescuers are ready to fight for the life of peoples. Only the brave, courageous and decisive choose to become rescuers.