Kazakhstan marks Sports Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Sports Day is celebrated in Kazakhstan on the third Sunday of August. This year it falls on August 20, Kazinform reports.

At the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation the Head of Sate assigned to create conditions to make children interested in sport. There are more than 43,000 sports facilities in Kazakhstan, more than half of them are situated in the rural areas.

This holiday is of great importance for sportsmen, coaches, children and teens engaged in sport.

Notably, this year Kazakhstan approved the physical culture and sport concept by 2029. It aims at ensuring continuous training of national teams, sports reserves, and attracting population to mass sports.

Since the beginning of the year Kazakhstani athletes won 586 medals at the official international tournaments.

Kazakhstan won 373 medals in Olympic sports, including 121 gold, 111 silver, and 141 bronze medals, as well as 118 medals in non-Olympic sports.

Kazakh para-athletes added 95 medals to the country’s tally securing 33 gold, 33 silver, and 27 bronze.

Another highlight is that Kazakhstan took four gold, one silver, and second place in the team scoring at the World Boxing Championship in Tashkent. Notably, Kazakh Ruslan Kurbanov won the country’s first-ever bronze medal at the Fencing World Championship in Italy.

It is noteworthy, on September 8-15 Astana will host one of the main sports events, the V World Nomad Games. It is organized by the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry with the support of the Association of the National Sports of Kazakhstan.