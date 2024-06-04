Kazakhstan marks State Symbols Day on June 4

Kazakhstan marks State Symbols Day Kazakhstan marks today, June 4, the Day of State Symbols, which include its flag, the emblem and the national anthem, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The authors of the national emblem of Kazakhstan are well-known architects Zhandarbek Malibekov and Shot-Aman Ualikhanov. The national emblem features a shanyrak of the Kazakh yurt against a sky-blue background which irradiates (in the form of sun rays) uyks (supports) set off by wings of mythical horses (Tulpar). The country's name in Kazakh, QAZAQSTAN, is in the lower part of the emblem.

The sky-blue color of the national flag of Kazakhstan symbolizes honesty, faithfulness, reliability, and flawlessness. It was authored by designer and artist, merited worker of the art of Kazakhstan Shaken Niyazbekov.

The national anthem of Kazakhstan was adopted twice in the history of independent Kazakhstan in 1992 and 2006. The national anthem is based on “Menin Kazakhstanym” (My Kazakhstan) song by composer Shamshi Kaldayakov written to the lyrics by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov and First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev