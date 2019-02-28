Kazakhstan may advance in HDI: political scientist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - If the extensive assignments set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party are put into practice, Kazakhstan will move forward in terms of the human development index, well-known political scientist Yerlan Sairov told Kazinform correspondent.

"Positive mechanisms for the settlement of resolving social problems are being found in our country. All the initiatives, which were raised at the Party Congress, are focused on a person, for the benefit of people. As you know, the issues of support for a mother and a child were considered in a comprehensive way at the Congress. Besides, the matter of Human Index Development was also on the table. Plus, the development of the infrastructure of districts and villages was considered, and it was decided to allocate specific amounts," the political scientist pointed out.



According to Yerlan Sairov, the construction of local roads will have a positive impact on the quality of life of the people in the villages of the country.



"Construction of roads will undoubtedly have a multiplier effect on SME development. It is typical that the development of infrastructure brings 5%-10% growth of the local domestic product. Another crucial area is medicine. It is planned to allocate KZT 140 billion for the development of it. It is a significant step towards increasing the life expectancy of our population. Presently, the average life expectancy in our country is 73 years. If the extensive tasks entrusted by the President at the 18th regular Congress of the Nur Otan Party are implemented in practice, I can safely say that our country will considerably advance in the Human Development Index," concluded Yerlan Sairov.