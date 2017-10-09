Kazakhstan may ban An-28 aircrafts after fatal crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roman Sklyar, the Kazakh Vice Minister of Investment and Development, has commented on the recent Antonov An-28 plane crash in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sklyar, the An-28 aircrafts can be banned from flying in Kazakhstan.

"We will wait for the results of the plane crash investigation, and, then, we will make the decision. It [the decision to ban An-28 flights] is likely to be made. The aircraft manufacturer's specialists will come to Kazakhstan in a couple of days to hold necessary consultations," Sklyar said, answering reporters' questions on Monday.

In turn, Acting Deputy Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry of Investment and Development Toty Amirova noted that there are only 7 Antonov AN-28 aircrafts in Kazakhstan.

"Three of them do not fly, they are not airworthy. As to the remaining ones, one is out of operation at the moment, another one went unserviceable after the air disaster. There are only two aircrafts left and they will be inspected by the Civil Aviation Committee, and, then, the engineers will make the final decision regarding the aircrafts," she said.



Earlier Kazinform reported that the Antonov An-28 sanaviation aircraft crashed and caught fire in the Ili district of Almaty region on October 3. Five people were killed as a result of the incident. On August 10, the trainer plane, Tecnam 2002, crashed near Almaty city, claiming lives of 2 people. A similar accident occurred on July 25 - a private two-seat plane crashed, killing the pilot and injuring the passenger. And nearly a month before that, Kazavia's Yakovlev Yak-12 aircraft crashed, leaving two people dead.