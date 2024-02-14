Kazakhstan may ban entry to child sex offenders, extremists and terrorists

The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has adopted in the second reading the law related to migration, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The newly adopted law covers issues of improvement of legislation in the sphere of migration of the population and criminal and correction system. The document was approved by MPs in the first reading back in April 2022.

As per the document, Kazakhstan may prohibit the entry or deny citizenship to sex offenders against children.

In addition, it can also ban the entry to foreign nationals involved in extremist and terrorist activity.