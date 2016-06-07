Kazakhstan may close arms shops after violent attacks in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Arms shop in Kazakhstan are likely to be closed after the terrorist attacks in Aktobe city on June 5, according to First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Mr. Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed.

He revealed the news on Tuesday while visiting a family of Nikolay Onishchenko, a randomized victim of the violent attacks.



Pensioner Nikolay Onishchenko was passing by the Pallada arms shop and was gunned down by the attackers on Sunday.



His family told Mr. Kul-Mukhammed they were against the opening of the arms shop next to their house.



"We need to ban the arms shops not only in one city, but countrywide," Kul-Mukhammed said.