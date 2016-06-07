EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:59, 07 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan may close arms shops after violent attacks in Aktobe

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Arms shop in Kazakhstan are likely to be closed after the terrorist attacks in Aktobe city on June 5, according to First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Mr. Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed.

    He revealed the news on Tuesday while visiting a family of Nikolay Onishchenko, a randomized victim of the violent attacks.

    Pensioner Nikolay Onishchenko was passing by the Pallada arms shop and was gunned down by the attackers on Sunday.

    His family told Mr. Kul-Mukhammed they were against the opening of the arms shop next to their house.

    "We need to ban the arms shops not only in one city, but countrywide," Kul-Mukhammed said.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan Aktobe region Regions Terrorism News Parties and Organizations
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!