Kazakhstan may contribute to Singapore- Central Asia rapprochement

As part of his state visit to Singapore, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of this country Lawrence Wong, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Lawrence Wong on his recent appointment as the Prime Minister of Singapore and wished him success in his governmental activity.

The Kazakh President said Singapore had been Kazakhstan’s strategic partner in Southeastern Asia and highly appreciated longstanding partnership between the two countries.

"We attach great importance to our multifaceted cooperation with Singapore. We have a long tradition of close ties. I was personally involved in the history of the relationship with Singapore. As a young diplomat in the 1970s, I had the honour of serving in Singapore. I still remember the name of the street – Nassim Road 51," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President highlighted dynamic development of Singapore and its leading positions in the global economy.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the results of his first state visit to Singapore would give a strong impetus to the bilateral relations and confirmed readiness to provide assistance in this field.

The programme of the President's visit includes participation in a business forum, meetings with the top management of the leading Singaporean companies, and discussion of certain business projects representing mutual interest.

The Singaporean Prime Minister noted the presence of huge potential for strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation.

As Lawrence Wong informed, the two countries’ economies are complementary and Singapore may serve as a gateway for Kazakhstan to expand the interaction with the ASEAN countries, while Kazakhstan may assist in rapprochement of Singapore with the Central Asian states.

The sides discussed the prospects for economic and investment cooperation and reiterated their mutual commitment to broadening cooperation in such areas as green energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, finance, agro-industrial sector, communications, production and processing of critical raw materials, and e-commerce.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Lawrence Vong welcomed the implementation of such flagship projects as Alatau City (G4 City) in Almaty region with the participation of Singapore’s Surbana Jurong company as well as partnership project between PSA International and JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy aimed at enhancing potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.