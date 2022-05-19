Kazakhstan may discover new gold and zinc-lead fields

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has significant potential for discovering new deposits,» head of the geology committee of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry Talgat Satiyev said.

«Goldfields are located in Akmola and Kostanay regions, as well as in central, eastern, and southern regions of Kazakhstan. New zinc-lead fields could be discovered in central and southern regions of Kazakhstan, Rudny Altai, and in the near-border regions with Russia and China,» he told a press conference at the central communications service.

He told about the prospects to discover new wolfram, molybdenum, aluminum, tin monoxide fields, rare earth, and other mineral deposits. Last year the country conducted geological exploration of the subsurface at 79 sites. This year study is carried out at 103 sites.

He noticed that the state balance of mineral resources of Kazakhstan numbers 8,711 deposits, including 317 hydrocarbon fields, 910 solid minerals, 3,160 common useful minerals, and 4,324 water deposits. The country’s oil reserves stand at 4.4 bln tons, 2.1 trln of cubic meters of gas, 416.2 mln of condensate. Most of them up to 75% are situated in Atyrau region and 11% in Mangistau region. 68% of hydrocarbon reserves account for 3 large fields, such as Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak. The most gold reserves are concentrated in East Kazakhstan which is 36% of the total amount, 21% in Akmola region, 11% in Karaganda region. 82% of copper reserves are localized in East Kazakhstan. 41% of zinc-lead deposits are situated in the central part of Kazakhstan, 33% in East Kazakhstan, 21% in South Kazakhstan.