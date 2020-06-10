EN
    18:38, 10 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan may discover new mineral deposits

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to Kazakh Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazakhstan may discover new mineral deposits, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The minister reminded that many large deposits of polymetal ores such as Zyryanovskoe, Nikolayevskoe, Beloussovskoe, and more have been developed over the last decades. He also said that in the period between 2025 and 2040 more deposits will be developed.

    He went on to say that Kazakhstan likely to discover new deposits.

    «Akmola and Kostanay regions, as well as central, east and south regions hold potential for new gold-bearing deposits, whereas new zinc-lead ore deposits may be discovered in central and southern Kazakhstan, the Rudny Altai region, as well as in border territories with Russia and China,» the minister said.

    According to him, there are also prospects for deposits of tungsten, molybdenum, aluminum, tin, and rear earths in Kazakhstan.


