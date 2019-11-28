Kazakhstan may establish association of Kazakh mass media abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An association of Kazakh mass media functioning abroad may be established in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the international roundtable «Otandastar» (fellow nationals) in Nur-Sultan on Thursday it was noted that there are many Kazakh mass media working in Mongolia, Iran, Turkey, Russia, and Uzbekistan. Participants of the roundtable pointed out that the Otandastar Fund and the Ministry of Information and Social Development support the idea of establishing the association of Kazakh mass media functioning abroad.

Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov believes this project is of paramount importance. «If we take a closer look at other countries, there are analogous associations in Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. We need to create the association of the Kazakh mass media and establish closer contacts. Thus, we will be able to support each other and cooperate,» he added.

Vice President of the Otandastar Fund Magauiya Sarbassov thanked Kazinform for pitching the idea. «We need to discuss this issue. We would like to hear what you have to propose. Our compatriots abroad admit they quite enjoy content in the Kazakh language. This is a very good initiative,» he said.

It should be mentioned that 17 representatives of 12 Kazakh-language mass media from six countries took part in the roundtable