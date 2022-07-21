Kazakhstan may get access to manuscripts on Turkic world history at Vatican library

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayassat Nurbek held a meeting with Vatican Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Archbishop Francis Assisi Chullikatt, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry.

At the meeting, the Kazakh minister put forward a proposal to afford access to the the library of Vatican for Kazakhstani scholars. In particular, the manuscripts on the history of the Turkic world,

«Getting access to Vatican’s libraries will allow for in-depth research of the history of the Turkic world,» said Nurbek.

The Kazakh minister also informed the Vatican ambassador about the 500 internships program aimed at stimulating the participation of Kazakhstani scholars in foreign universities’ research.

For his part, Mr. Chullikatt spoke of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vatican as well as the activity of the top universities of Italy.

The final decision on the common textbooks of the Turkic world, including the Common Turkic History book, was taken at the 5th meeting of the Scientific Council of the International Turkic Academy in June this year. One of the goals for the preparation of a series of textbooks is an objective assessment of the role of Turkic nomadic civilizations in the development of Eurasia.



