Kazakhstan may host UN Crime Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Interaction between the Kazakhstan Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) was the main topic of the bilateral meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Agency Olzhas Bektenov and Chief of the Corruption and Economic Crime Branch of the UNODC Dimitri Vlassis.

The meeting was held September 3 in Vienna, the press service of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption says.

Dimitri Vlassis spoke in praise of the anti-corruption policy being pursued by Kazakhstan, underlining that other countries should follow Kazakhstan's experience. Taking into consideration the achievements of the country, Kazakhstan was proposed to host the UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in 2025. The Congress held once every five years is the largest thematic international forum of the United Nations.

The meeting between Olzhas Bektenov and Dimitri Vlassis was organized as part of the Agency delegation's participation in the events on the implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption.