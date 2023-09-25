Kazakhstan may host World Shotgun Championships

While attending the final shooting competitions at the 19th Asian Games, Tourism and Sport Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Marzhikpayev held a meeting with Luciano Rossi, President of the Internatioak Sport Shooting Federation, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

The sides discussed a number of joint projects, including holding international sport shooting tournaments, in particular those to be held in 2027 and 2028.

Luciano Rossi pointed out that sport shooting has been developing at a rapid pace, hailed the country’s achievements in the recent major events.

Kazakhstani team claimed a total of two gold, two silver, and one bronze medals at the 2023 ISSF World Shooting Championships.

The country ended up on the top of the standings at the World Shotgun Championships held in Almaty region.

“Kazakhstan is preparing to hod the Asian Championships in 2025. I’m certain that the event will be a significant step towards promoting of domestic shooting,” said Marzhikpayev.

For his part, Luciano Rossi stressed that Kazakhstan has everything needed to hold both continental and world championships.