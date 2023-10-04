Kazakhstan may import jet fuel from Turkmenistan. It has already been tested in the territory of Kazakhstan. The ministry of energy waits for a laboratory report, after which final decision on the import of Turkmen jet fuel will be taken, Kazinform reports.

“Turkmenistan, like Kazakhstan, is an oil producing country. They supply their products via the Caspian Sea. In early 2023, we discussed the possibility of testing the Turkmen aviation fuel. The required volumes of fuel were imported and sent for laboratory examination. We are waiting for a report from this laboratory,” vice minister of energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov says.

According to him, the import of gasoline and fuel from Turkmenistan is not considered.