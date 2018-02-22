Kazakhstan may introduce blockchain technology in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blockchain technology will be used in Kazakhstan's financial sector in 2019, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev claimed at the extended meeting of the staff of the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

"As Minister Sultanov have already mentioned at the meeting with Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev earlier, we will make the first steps in that respect in August 2018," said Mr. Dossayev of introduction of blockchain technology in Kazakhstan.



After the prototypes are put to the test and are successful, he noted, blockchain technology will be introduced into practice in 2019.



According to Mr. Dossayev, the Ministry of Finance will be one of the first institutes to introduce that technology.



"The Ministry of Finance will most certainly be one of the first government agencies to do that. This is an ambitious task given all the problems that exist in the sphere of informatization and process automation. We suggest tackling the existing problems and then proceeding to introduction of bloackchain technology in August," he concluded.