Kazakhstan may introduce evaluation of video games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to introduce critical evaluation of video and electronic games, in accordance with the new draft law "On the protection of children from information that is harmful to their health and development", which is currently being considered by the Majilis.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Lower House of Kazakh Parliament today, Majilisman Bekbolat Tleukhan noted that the draft law provides for a critical evaluation of children's video and electronic games, as well as educational content used at the county's schools and preschool establishments.

According to him, the bill defines the principles of protecting children from the content that may harm their health and development, as well as describes the legal norms for the removal of the content deemed harmful. The draft law also defines the suitable time for children to spend consuming video and audio content and clarifies the authority of the executive bodies to protect children from harmful content.

The bill introduces the mechanism of expert "accreditation" and sets a number of requirements for them.



According to Bekbolat Tleukhan, the content and design of information products used for educational purposes shall also be controlled.

It was noted that the draft law provides for the prohibition of information products that contain scenes of cruelty and violence, pornographic and sexually explicit content, promotes unconventional sexual orientation, grooms children to commit acts that can endanger their health including suicide, added.