Kazakhstan may introduce four-day working week in hospitality sector

The Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Tamara Duissenova, has commented on the possibility of introducing a four-day working week, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to her statement, this regulation is already included into the Labor Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. There were discussions on the specifics of the winter season. Hotels may introduce a four-day workweek for a given employee. However, the workweek could be extended to six days with the inflow of tourists. The 40-hour working week must be maintained.

Duissenova also emphasized the importance of respecting the working hours of each employee, noting that this varies depending on the specific field in which they are employed.

The Deputy Prime Minister also added that such spheres as hospitality industry and services sector are the ones that could stick to a four-day workweek.