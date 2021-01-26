EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:35, 26 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan may introduce human immune status QR codes

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged within a month to explore the issue of introducing QR codes that would contain information concerning the immune status of a person, Kazinform reports.

    «Some countries consider the immune status of the population as a key criteria for imposing certain restrictions,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today in Nur-Sultan.

    He also stressed that Kazakhstan should create a new reality based on the balance of economic and sanitary measures.

    The Head of State charged the Government jointly with Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs within a month to explore the issue of introducing human immune status QR codes to provide balanced approach to antiepidemic measures.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!