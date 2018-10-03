Kazakhstan may launch its own monitoring center for drugs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The II regional conference on drug policy in Central Asia is underway in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

"Our experts paid a visit to the Trimbos Institute in Amsterdam which is the national drug monitoring center of the Netherlands. Now we are thinking of launching our own monitoring center for drugs in Kazakhstan," said Chairman of the Counterdrug Department of the Internal Affairs Ministry Ivan Dobryshin.



He added that the advanced European practices in the sphere of drug prevention and drug abuse monitoring are successfully introduced in Kazakhstan.



Participating in the conference are national partners and drug policy experts from five countries of Central Asia, reps of the Internal Affairs Ministry and NGOs.