Kazakhstan may launch lithium production

According to the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, the East Kazakhstan region is likely to become a hub for lithium production, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Earlier today President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan hosted his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol in the Akorda presidential residence.

During the meeting in Akorda, Minister Sharlapaev highlighted the fact that the Republic of Korea is one of five largest partners of Kazakhstan in terms of investments. The KIA plant, currently under construction in the country, is set to be inaugurated next year. Secondly, the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM) is conducting geological lithium exploration in Kazakhstan. In this regard, a contract is set to be signed today. As a result, the country will be able to produce lithium. Currently, Kazakhstan lacks such production.

Sharlapaev also specified that the KIGAM is exploring a lithium deposit in the East Kazakhstan region. The metal is used to produce batteries for cars.

That discovery stands to consolidate Kazakhstan’s position as a strong emerging source of lithium. The country’s potential on that front was loudly trumpeted by senior European Commission official Maros Sefcovic at the EU-Kazakhstan Business Forum in November.

It worth mentioning that Kazakhstan positions itself as an important potential global supplier of high-quality lithium, which is indispensable for the booming power-storage technology industry.

The Head of State said in October 2022 that he believed Kazakhstan may be sitting atop as much as 100,000 tons of lithium.