Kazakhstan may open first legal cryptoexchange in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first cryptocurrency exchange is expected to open in Kazakhstan in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have created DIGITAL NETWORK Association of Digital Technologies and Crypto Industry, which is an independent non-profit organization and a voluntary association of entrepreneurs. In 2018, we expect opening first cryptocurrency exchange of Kazakhstan, unveiling the first legal cryptocurrency exchange office, and carrying out Search Engine Optimization for large, small and medium-sized businesses to attract investments," said Olzhas Murtazin, the President of Digital Network.

According to him, the Association expects to cooperate with the national companies of Kazakhstan, large and small businesses for the introduction of blockchain technologies, and with the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs for providing Kazakh businessmen with education related to the crypto industry.

"Meanwhile, it is planned to hold a meeting with Head of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev to discuss the issues of the crypto exchange and cryptocurrency exchange office. To that end, We have developed an action plan. We are also looking to meet with Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov to consider the taxation in the crypto industry, and with Chairman of the Presidium of Atameken National Chamber Timur Kulibayev," Murtazin added.