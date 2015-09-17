EN
    13:16, 17 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan may postpone ban on Russian, Kyrgyz products

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan debates the issue of postponing the ban on import of Russian and Kyrgyz products, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy says.

    According to the Ministry, the members of the Kazakh Government will meet with the entrepreneurs whose products are falling within the ban. Russian and Kyrgyz businessmen may be given additional time to bring their goods in compliance with the Customs Union's regulations. The meeting is scheduled for Friday in Astana. Its results will be announced later, the press service added.

