    18:04, 06 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan may prohibit wearing hijab and niqab in public places

    Photo: Pexels

    Kazakhstan is set to revise some norms of the law “On religion” including the possibility of prohibiting wearing hijab, niqab and other religious clothes in public places. Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva said it at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform reports.

    Answering a journalist’s question on whether Kazakhstan will ban niqab, hijab or other religious items, the minister said: “Definitely. At least in public places.”

    “It is all about national security,” she said, adding the issue will be studied together with the public.  

    “The ministry, as an authorized agency, will work in this area and on toughening the legislation,” Aida Balayeva noted.

    Government of Kazakhstan Religion Education
