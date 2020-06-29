Kazakhstan may reimpose strict quarantine to halt COVID-19 spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to put forward proposals to reimpose the strict quarantine, Kazinform reports.

At the virtual meeting with the member of the Government on Monday, President Tokayev urged the State Commission led by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to put forward the proposals on the issue of returning to strict quarantine.

From now on, according to the Head of State, all decisions regarding the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be made by the said State Commission. Among other things, the State Commission will exercise control over the distribution of key resources

President Tokayev also charged the State Commission to work out and submit the proposal to re-impose tough quarantine in a matter of two days as Kazakhstan needs to adopt urgent measures to stabilize the current epidemiological situation.

Kazakhstan might return to the lockdown restrictions it imposed in March-May this year.