Kazakhstan may roll out mobile labs in COVID-19 hotspots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At a videoconference meeting with the Government members, mayors of the cities and governors of the regions, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the importance to increase the effectiveness of laboratory tests, ensure an uninterrupted supply of reagents and consumables, increase the number of and expand the capacity of laboratories for PCR services, Kazinform reports.

According to the President, mobile laboratories should be in place in hotspots, especially in rural areas. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said long lines outside laboratories, non-observation of sanitary requirements resulted in the spread of the virus.

The Head of State called on the Government and governors of the regions to utilize funds and infrastructure resources to ensure people receive necessary treatment and pharmaceuticals.

The President went on to say the bed capacity in infectious hospitals needs to be increased by 50% by late July given the second wave of the COVID-19.