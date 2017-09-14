Kazakhstan may send peacekeepers to Syria, if UN makes such decision - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has revealed in which case Kazakhstan may send its peacekeepers to Syria, Kazinform reports.

President Nazarbayev told local and foreign journalists at the press conference in Astana on Thursday that Kazakhstan may send its peacekeepers, if the UN makes such decision.



"First of all, according to our Constitution, we can send our peacekeepers to hot spots only if such decision is made by the Kazakh Parliament. Secondly, the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) doesn't stipulate for participation of such forces. But, if the UN decides to send such forces, then we, as members of the UN, may send our military to participate," President Nazarbayev stressed.



The press conference was organized at the Akorda presidential residence.