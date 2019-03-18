Kazakhstan may start supplying additional volumes of oil, LNG through Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan can start supplying additional volumes of oil and liquefied natural gas through the territory of Azerbaijan to world markets, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

This issue was discussed by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev. The meeting was held on the eve of the meeting of the Monitoring Committee of OPEC Ministers and non-cartel countries to be held in Baku on March 18.



Minister Bozumbayev shared his thoughts on the development of the Kashagan, Tengiz and other fields, as well as routes that are being considered to supply additional volumes of Kazakh oil to world markets.



In turn, speaking about the upcoming meeting of OPEC countries and non-cartel countries, Minister Shahbazov noted that holding this event in Baku is an indicator of attention to the role of Azerbaijan in cooperation in this format.



At the meeting, the parties also discussed the commitments made by both countries in the framework of the new "Declaration of Cooperation", the situation in the global energy market, as well as the work carried out in the framework of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.



At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Bozumbayev invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to take part in the Kazakhstan Energy Week, which will be held in September in Astana.