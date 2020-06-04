Kazakhstan may step up quarantine measures in some rgns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The interdepartmental commission for the prevention of coronavirus spread under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov focused on the country’s epidemiological situation, repatriation of Kazakhstanis from abroad, individual safety equipment supplies, the primeminister.kz reports.

The Kazakh Healthcare Minister, Yelzhan Birtanov, stressed that some region reported surge in coronavirus cases as the quarantine measures were eased. In this regard the Deputy PM charged West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions to tighten control over sanitary and epidemiological requirements, which includes also potential strengthening of restrictions.

Following the meeting Tugzhanov set certain tasks.